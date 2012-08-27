Firms Team Up For Isobutyl Alcohol

IGP Energy and Haldor Topsøe have agreed to work with Linde to develop a process for making isobutyl alcohol from synthesis gas, a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. The partners will build a demonstration plant for the technology in China with coal producer Yankuang Group. Catalyst maker Haldor Topsøe and IGP, a U.S. alternative fuels and chemicals developer, have been working on the technology since 2009. Linde is joining them as a provider of gas cleanup and process integration services.
