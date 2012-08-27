Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Makeup Shields Soldiers’ Skin

ACS Meeting News: Novel formulation uses micrometer-size particles, silicone, and a polyacrylate hydrogel

by Bethany Halford
August 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Camouflage makeup is getting a makeover. Chemists from the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, have developed paint for the face and hands that can protect soldiers from the extreme temperatures of a bomb blast. The ballistic thermal blast from a roadside bomb is intense enough to cause lethal burns, explained Robert Y. Lochhead, who spearheaded development of the new makeup. So Lochhead and his research group set out to create a makeup that could reflect such searing heat away from the skin. The new makeup’s formulation includes micrometer-sized pigment particles, which reflect heat from a flame, as well as a base made from silicones. Because the military requires that all camouflage makeup contain at least 35% of the insect repellent N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide, or DEET, the researchers encapsulated DEET in a polyacrylate hydrogel. So far, thermal tests indicate the new makeup is able to keep surfaces from reaching 60 °C—the temperature at which skin burns—for 10 to 27 seconds, depending on pigment color. That exceeds the military’s target of four seconds. The makeup is currently being tested for durability, wear, and comfort.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artificial chameleon skin instantly changes color to match background
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
YInMn blue pigment from Shepherd goes on the market
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Flexible ceramic aerogel withstands extreme heat and cold

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE