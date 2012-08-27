Molecular Partners, Allergan Form Pacts

Molecular Partners and Allergan have two new agreements to discover and develop products for ophthalmic diseases. Allergan will pay the Swiss biotech firm $62.5 million up front and up to $1.4 billion in milestone payments. Molecular Partners develops small-protein drug candidates it calls DARPins. It will design a dual anti-VEGF-A/PDGF-B DARPin and related candidates for treating exudative age-related macular degeneration. The partners also will collaborate on finding DARPins against other eye-disease targets.
