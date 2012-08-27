Poet Joins Agrivida For Ethanol Crops

Ethanol producer Poet has joined Agrivida, a plant biotechnology start-up, in a four-year development agreement for lower-cost cellulosic ethanol. Agrivida develops crops modified to produce an enzyme that assists in converting cellulose to sugar when crops are exposed to heat after harvest. Poet, meanwhile, is working to bring a commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant on-line in Emmetsburg, Iowa, through a joint venture with DSM. Poet and Agrivida will work to integrate Agrivida’s engineered corn stover feedstock with Poet’s existing technology.
