Regulus To Go Public After Two Deals

Regulus Therapeutics has filed for an initial public offering of up to $58 million in stock after signing two drug development deals. Founded in 2007 by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Isis Pharmaceuticals, San Diego-based Regulus develops oligonucleotide drugs to regulate microRNAs. AstraZeneca will pay $28 million for an equity stake in Regulus and to support research on oncology and cardiovascular and metabolic disease targets. Biogen Idec will invest in Regulus and work with it to identify microRNAs as biomarkers for multiple sclerosis.
