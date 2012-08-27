Segetis Raises Funds

Biobased chemicals firm Segetis has raised $25.5 million in a third round of venture capital funding. The investment was led by the venture arm of Saudi Basic Industries and included current investors Khosla Ventures, the Malaysian Life Sciences Capital Fund, and DSM’s venture arm. Segetis is developing plasticizers and solvents made with levulinic ketals, which the firm makes from biomass. It has partnerships with chemical firms Georgia Gulf and PolyOne and with cleaning products maker Method.
