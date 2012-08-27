SiliCycle Buys Fellow Canadian Lab Supplier

SiliCycle has acquired compatriot Quebec-based firm Chromatography Sciences Co. for an undisclosed sum. Based near Quebec City, SiliCycle is a maker of silica-based and other products for chromatography, analytical chemistry, and organic chemistry. CSC produces HPLC columns and other analytical products for the research market. CSC’s manufacturing operations will move to SiliCycle’s three-year-old facility, and key CSC personnel, including President Denis Boudriau, will join SiliCycle.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter