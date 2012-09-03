Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

2012 ExxonMobil Solid-State Fellowship To Michael Shatruk

by Linda Wang
September 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Shatruk
Photo of Michael Shatruk.
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Shatruk

Michael Shatruk, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Florida State University, received the 2012 Exxon­Mobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. The award, supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation and administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry, recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution.

Shatruk’s research group is exploring several different classes of materials, with a focus on characterization and tailoring of magnetic properties. His program involves synthesis and modification of extended solids, with a particular emphasis on the control of magnetic ordering in ThCr2Si2-type materials through modification of their bonding and electronic structures.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Florida Award to Richard Adams
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inorganic Nanoscience Award to Raymond Schaak
Solid State Fellowship To Mircea Dincă

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE