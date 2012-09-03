2012 ExxonMobil Solid-State Fellowship To Michael Shatruk

Michael Shatruk, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Florida State University, received the 2012 ExxonMobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. The award, supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation and administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry, recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution.
Shatruk’s research group is exploring several different classes of materials, with a focus on characterization and tailoring of magnetic properties. His program involves synthesis and modification of extended solids, with a particular emphasis on the control of magnetic ordering in ThCr2Si2-type materials through modification of their bonding and electronic structures.
