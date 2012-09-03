Advertisement

09036-cover1-threecxd.jpg
09036-cover1-threecxd.jpg
September 3, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 36

Increasingly discouraged by genomics-based discovery, researchers revert to whole-cell screening for tuberculosis treatments

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 36
Biological Chemistry

TB Researchers Revive Old Method In Search For New Drugs

Increasingly discouraged by genomics-based discovery, researchers revert to whole-cell screening for tuberculosis treatments

Mapping Nanotech Drugs’ Landscape

FDA struggles to identify products, optimize review process

Tweaks Boost Protein Stability

ACS Meeting News: With new methods to modify protein backbones, chemists probe what makes proteins stable

  • Environment

    Extracting Uranium From Seawater

    ACS Meeting News: Massive marine supply of metal drives researchers to design selective, durable sorbents

  • Biological Chemistry

    Pesticides Trend All-Natural

    ACS Meeting News: Chemists discuss the growing role of natural products in developing new pesticides

  • People

    Universities Visit The Business Model

    Fee-for-service contracting rises in an opportunistic approach to drug discovery research

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

New Chemically Modified Single-Stranded RNA Turns On RNAi Pathway

Chemical modifications allow single-stranded RNAs to silence genes via RNAi pathway

Business & Policy Concentrates

