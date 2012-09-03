Aesica Teams Up With Bradford University

Aesica, a U.K.-based active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer, is linking with the Centre for Pharmaceutical Engineering Science at England’s University of Bradford. Their partnership will provide university researchers access to Aesica’s current Good Manufacturing Practices-certified production capabilities and Aesica access to the university’s research facilities. “We provide cGMP contract manufacturing services to six other universities,” says Paul Titley, managing director of formulation and development at Aesica, “but this partnership is particularly important and unique as it is mutually beneficial.” The Bradford center specializes in processing technologies including hot-melt extrusion.
