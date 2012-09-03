Airbus, Aemetis Plan Jet Fuel From Oils

Airbus will partner with China’s Tsinghua University to evaluate feedstocks for aviation biofuels. The first phase will assess possible feedstocks, such as used cooking oil and algae, and measure compliance with ecological, economic, and social sustainability criteria. Phase two will pick the most promising biofuels. Airbus expects the analysis to be completed early next year. Separately, Aemetis, a Cupertino, Calif.-based biofuels firm, will use Chevron Lummus Global’s Isoconversion reactor and catalysts to produce jet fuel from vegetable oil. Aemetis says the technology can be used to convert existing biofuel facilities to make jet fuel.
