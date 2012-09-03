BASF Ups Global Glycol Capacity

BASF has increased its annual global capacity for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) by 35% to 250,000 metric tons per year. The boost included incremental expansions, modernization efforts, and efficiency improvements and came at a cost of $75 million. According to the firm, the additional capacity will meet customer demand for PTMEG, used to make spandex fibers and thermoplastic polyurethanes. BASF makes the intermediate in Ludwigshafen, Germany; Geismar, La.; Ulsan, South Korea; and Caojing, China.
