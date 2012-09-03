Sealed Air has named Jerome A. Peribere as its president and chief operating officer, effective Sept. 1. Until recently, Peribere, 58, was CEO of Dow Advanced Materials. Peribere will succeed Sealed Air CEO William V. Hickey in March 2013.
Plextronics, which specializes in organic semiconductor materials, will conduct organic light-emitting diode research with the Netherlands-based Holst Centre. The partners hope to scale up OLED lighting and signage devices developed in the laboratory.
W.R. Grace has broken ground on a waterproofing products factory in the Ezhou Economic Development Zone of China’s Hubei province. The 11,000-m2 facility will house 100 employees and double the firm’s regional waterproofing capacity when completed in the second half of 2013.
SGL Group will supply a hydrochloric acid recycling and reuse system to Qinghai Salt Lake Industry, a Chinese firm that will use the system at its magnesium smelting and chemical production complex. Germany-based SGL says the contract is worth more than $25 million.
Kureha’s president and CEO, Takao Iwasaki, has passed away after an illness. A few days prior to the CEO’s death, the Japanese chemical maker named Yutaka Kobayashi as his replacement.
Novozymes, an industrial enzyme producer, and Terranol, a biotechnology firm specializing in yeast, will join to finish work on Terranol’s yeast strain for C5 sugars. Novozymes will get the right to market the yeast to customers in the cellulosic ethanol industry.
Bend Research has added a current Good Manufacturing Practices-compliant spray drier at its Bend, Ore., operations. The drug formulation specialist says the drier expands its expertise in development and manufacture of high-potency drug candidates.
Nippon Chemical has obtained a nonexclusive license to Buchwald phosphine ligands from MIT. The Japanese firm says it will build on its role as a producer of phosphine gas and dialkylphosphine precursors to become a supplier of the ligands, which were developed by MIT chemistry professor Stephen L. Buchwald.
MiReven, an Australian microRNA company, will assess the potential of Silence Therapeutics’ delivery systems with its cancer therapeutics. Silence says its lipid-based AtuPlex system has demonstrated systemic delivery to the vascular endothelium.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter