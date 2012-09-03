Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Carbohydrate Division Presents Awards

by Linda Wang
September 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry presented its 2011 and 2012 division awards during the spring ACS national meeting in San Diego.

Khushi L. Matta of Roswell Park Cancer Institute, in Buffalo, and Gillian Eggleston of the Southern Regional Research Center of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, in New Orleans, are the respective winners of the 2011 and 2012 Melville L. Wolfrom Award. The prize acknowledges outstanding service to the division and to the field of carbohydrate chemistry.

Xuefei Huang of Michigan State University and Xi Chen of the University of California, Davis, are the respective winners of the 2011 and 2012 Horace S. Isbell Award. The prize honors research excellence in carbohydrate chemistry. The winner must be under the age of 45 at the time of the award.

Jeffrey C. Gildersleeve of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute, in Frederick, Md., and Matthew D. Disney of Scripps Research Institute, in Jupiter, Fla., are the respective winners of the 2011 and 2012 David Y. Gin New Investigator Award, which acknowledges and encourages outstanding contributions to research in carbohydrate chemistry by scientists in their first independent faculty position.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nominations sought for ACS Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Chemical Glycobiology awards
HIST Award to Ursula Klein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Xiaoyuan Chen wins Bioconjugate Chemistry Lecturer Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE