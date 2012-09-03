Carbohydrate Division Presents Awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry presented its 2011 and 2012 division awards during the spring ACS national meeting in San Diego.
Khushi L. Matta of Roswell Park Cancer Institute, in Buffalo, and Gillian Eggleston of the Southern Regional Research Center of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, in New Orleans, are the respective winners of the 2011 and 2012 Melville L. Wolfrom Award. The prize acknowledges outstanding service to the division and to the field of carbohydrate chemistry.
Xuefei Huang of Michigan State University and Xi Chen of the University of California, Davis, are the respective winners of the 2011 and 2012 Horace S. Isbell Award. The prize honors research excellence in carbohydrate chemistry. The winner must be under the age of 45 at the time of the award.
Jeffrey C. Gildersleeve of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute, in Frederick, Md., and Matthew D. Disney of Scripps Research Institute, in Jupiter, Fla., are the respective winners of the 2011 and 2012 David Y. Gin New Investigator Award, which acknowledges and encourages outstanding contributions to research in carbohydrate chemistry by scientists in their first independent faculty position.
