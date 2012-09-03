DuPont Insecticides Going To Syngenta

Syngenta has agreed to acquire DuPont Professional Products, a supplier of insect control products to the professional turf, ornamentals, and home pest control markets. The sale, for $125 million, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Syngenta says the deal will increase its profitability in the lawn and garden market. DuPont says it is selling the business to concentrate on crop protection.
