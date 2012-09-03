Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Energy Department Targets Solar Tech

by Susan R. Morrissey
September 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Department of Energy last week announced two new investments in solar energy: a $10.0 million effort to advance concentrating solar power systems and a $3.5 million effort to reduce the cost of solar power technologies. Both are part of the agency’s SunShot Initiative to make solar energy cost-competitive with other energy sources by 2020. Under the first investment, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Arizona will each get $5.0 million over five years to improve heat-transfer fluids used to gather thermal energy from sunlight and carry it to a power block, where the energy drives a turbine and generates electricity. To reduce the cost of solar energy technologies, DOE has awarded two grants totaling $900,000 to set up research partnerships at the agency’s Scientific User Facilities. In addition, some $2.6 million in the form of three awards will go to developing research programs at these user facilities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar, Fossil Fuel Joined In Program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Advanced Research On Batteries Planned
ARPA-E to Fund New Clean Energy Projects

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE