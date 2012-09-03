Former Roche Exec To Lead AstraZeneca

Pascal Soriot, former head of Roche’s pharmaceutical division, has been named AstraZeneca’s new CEO. He will join AstraZeneca on Oct. 1, and interim CEO Simon Lowth will return to his role as chief financial officer. Prior to starting his now 26-year career in the drug industry, Soriot, 53, was a practicing veterinarian. Meanwhile, effective Sept. 1, Daniel O’Day will lead Roche Pharma and Roland Diggelmann will succeed him as head of Roche Diagnostics.
