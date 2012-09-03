Hospira Will Acquire Indian API Facility

The injectable drug maker Hospira has agreed to acquire an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility and related R&D operation from India’s Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals. Hospira says buying the FDA-inspected plant, for about $200 million, will reduce its costs and support continued supply of key antibiotics. The plant, in Aurangabad, employs some 640 chemists, engineers, and technicians. The R&D facility, in Chennai, employs 160 scientific personnel. Hospira acquired Orchid’s generic injectable drug business in 2010.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter