Monsanto And Alnylam Join For Agriculture

Monsanto and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have formed an alliance to advance biological crop protection products. Monsanto will pay Alnylam $29.2 million up front and could make future royalty payments. Monsanto says the pact is intended to bring Alnylam’s RNAi technology to BioDirect, its new effort in biopesticides. In a recent presentation, Monsanto Chief Technology Officer Robb Fraley said BioDirect involves the application of molecules that are in nature, such as RNA, to diminish the production of specific proteins in a target organism.
