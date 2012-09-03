Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Private Equity Bids For TPC

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The private equity firms SK Capital Partners and First Reserve are teaming up to buy TPC Group, a Houston-based processor of butadiene and other C4 chemicals, in a transaction valued at $850 million, including debt. TPC, formerly known as Texas Petrochemicals, generated income of $37 million last year on sales of about $2.8 billion. TPC refines “crude C4s” into components such as butadiene and 1-butene. It also makes the fuel additive methyl tert-butyl ether and specialty C4 derivatives. SK Capital’s portfolio includes the former Solutia nylon business, Ascend Performance Materials, which it acquired in 2009. First Reserve focuses primarily on the energy sector. The private equity bid confirms published reports, circulating since July, of a potential TPC takeover. TPC management says the offer price of $40.00 per share represents a 20% premium over TPC’s share price on July 24, just prior to the reports. Shareholders representing 22% of TPC’s equity have pledged to vote in favor of a deal. However, Sandell Asset Management, which owns a 6% stake in TPC, wrote to TPC to express its “outrage” over the low value of the deal.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pigment maker Venator gets challenge from investor
Elementis rejects offer from Innospec
SK Bests Innospec In Contest For TPC

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE