Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Reaction Yields Flat Hydrogen-Coated Surfaces

Chemical treatment could spur development of silicon-based electronic-organic hybrid devices

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
September 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. C
An STM image of a hydrogen-functionalized Si(100) surface. Depth increases from yellow to purple.
A STM image shows a hatching pattern of yellow bars on a purple background.
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. C
An STM image of a hydrogen-functionalized Si(100) surface. Depth increases from yellow to purple.

A simple reaction functionalizes the (100) crystal face of silicon—the surface most commonly employed in the electronics industry—with hydrogen atoms, producing a nearly atomically flat surface (J. Phys. Chem. C, DOI: 10.1021/jp306477x). Melissa A. Hines and colleagues at Cornell University doused Si(100) surfaces in a solution of ammonium fluoride, which they discovered produces uniform functionalization. Although Si(100) surfaces are routinely coated with insulating oxides to fabricate electronic devices, researchers would like to coat the surfaces with organic monolayers in order to make electronic-organic hybrid devices for chemical or biological applications. So far, this has proved difficult, because dense collections of dangling bonds on the Si(100) surface sterically hinder functionalization reactions. The researchers discovered that the steric hindrance can be overcome by the previously unrecognized high reactivity of select pairs of sparsely distributed silicon bonds. The reactivity is intense enough to drive the Si-NH4F reaction across the surface. The group confirmed the surface functionalization with microscopy, spectroscopy, and simulation studies. The team notes that the H-functionalized surface can then be further functionalized with hydrocarbons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two-headed molecules template layered crystals
Vapor-phase treatment customizes MOFs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE