Schieberle Wins Agricultural & Food Chemistry Award

Peter Schieberle, chair of food chemistry at the Technical University of Munich, is the winner of the 2011 Award for Advancement of Application of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, sponsored by International Flavors & Fragrances and administered by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award consists of $3,000 and a plaque.
Schieberle is a leader in food flavor, aroma, and taste chemistry. He has done pioneering research to discover aroma compounds in foods and applied modern organic chemistry to the development of syntheses of newly identified aroma compounds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter