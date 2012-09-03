Tessenderlo Takes Strategic Actions

Tessenderlo has taken several steps to increase its focus on specialty products. The Belgian chemical maker will build a plant in the western U.S. to provide Barrick Gold with ammonium thiosulfate for a gold extraction process touted as an alternative to the current sodium cyanide technique. Tessenderlo is selling its European business in polyvinyl chloride profiles for windows and doors to the private equity firm OpenGate Capital. And it has sold its organic chloride activities in China to a Hong Kong-based investment firm. The company recorded a loss of about $45 million related to the two sales.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter