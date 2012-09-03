Thomas Degnan Receives Ciapetta Lectureship

Thomas Degnan, breakthrough and leads generation manager at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, is the recipient of the 2012 F. G. Ciapetta Lectureship in Catalysis award, presented by the North American Catalysis Society.
Degnan is being honored for his contributions to the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular sieves as catalysts and for his key role in developing their applications in important large-scale industrial processes.
The award, cosponsored by W.R. Grace, is presented every other year to honor substantial contributions in the field of catalysis. The prize consists of a plaque and an honorarium of $5,000, which will be presented during the 23rd North American Catalysis Society Meeting in June 2013.
