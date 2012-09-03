Trash-To-Sugar Process Explored

Waste Management and the cellulosic sugar firm Renmatix will explore the feasibility of converting postconsumer waste into affordable sugars for making biobased materials. The aim of the alliance is to expand the types of feedstock used in Renmatix’ Plantrose process beyond biomass collected in agricultural areas to include urban waste materials such as separated recyclables, food scraps, construction debris, and pulp and paper waste. The Renmatix technology uses supercritical water to break down biomass and convert it into sugar.
