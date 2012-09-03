Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Urban Soot Particles May Warm Climate Less Than Believed

Chemical aging of black carbon aerosols does not significantly increase radiation absorption

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jason Tomlinson/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Soot emitted from urban emissions, such as in Sacramento (shown), absorb less sunlight than previously believed.
A photo of the skyline of Downtown Sacramento enveloped in a haze.
Credit: Jason Tomlinson/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Soot emitted from urban emissions, such as in Sacramento (shown), absorb less sunlight than previously believed.

Studies of urban soot particles indicate that scientists may be overestimating the climate-warming effect of such aerosols (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1223447). Combustion of fossil fuels or plant material emits soot, also called black carbon, to the atmosphere, where the particles can absorb sunlight. Researchers believed that subsequent chemical reactions in the air added coatings that could act as a lens to increase radiation absorption as much as twofold. But when a research group led by Christopher D. Cappa of the University of California, Davis, and Timothy B. Onasch of Massachusetts-based Aerodyne Research looked at black carbon particles in urban air in California, they found that air-based chemical processes only increased radiation absorption by about 6%. The findings contradict other theoretical and laboratory work but are consistent with earlier single-particle microscopy studies that show that black carbon resides at the surface of these types of particles—not at the core wrapped in a coating. The results suggest that climate models may overestimate warming from black carbon, although the researchers caution that soot emitted from biomass burning may behave differently than urban particles.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE