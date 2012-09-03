Advertisement

WCC Names Rising Stars

by Linda Wang
September 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 36
The ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) has named the recipients of its 2013 Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early- to midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level. The awards were established in 2011 to help promote retention of women in science.

The winners are Gwen Gross of Boeing, Jong-in Hahm of Georgetown University, Joy Haley of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Michelle Hamm of the University of Richmond, Sunghee Lee of Iona College, Lisa Marcaurelle of H3 Biomedicine, Catherine S. Patterson of Getty Conservation Institute, Linda S. Shimizu of the University of South Carolina, Seble Wagaw of Abbott Laboratories, and Mary P. Watson of the University of Delaware.

The winners will receive a $1,000 stipend to cover travel expenses to the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans, where they will present their research at a WCC symposium.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

