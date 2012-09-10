Janssen Licenses Genmab Cancer Drug

Janssen Biotech, an arm of Johnson & Johnson, will pay Genmab $55 million up front for access to the monoclonal antibody daratumumab and a backup antibody. As part of the deal, J&J will invest roughly $80 million in the Danish biotech company. Janssen will also take on development costs for daratumumab, including paying for ongoing Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with multiple myeloma. Daratumumab binds to CD38, a protein on the surface of several kinds of immune cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter