Pattern Recognition: A New Look At Old Forensics

GUNFIRE’S REMNANTS [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Petraco

At last month’s Innocence Project symposium at the American Chemical Society meeting in Philadelphia, speakers explained that many traditional forensic disciplines lack scientific validation. Several researchers are examining those traditional fields with a quantitative lens.

For instance, quantum chemist Nicholas D. K. Petraco is working on a technique that, while not yet ready to be brought into a courtroom, might someday help associate a weapon such as a Glock pistol with crime scene evidence. The marks those pistols leave on cartridge cases—the part that holds gunpowder—are typically used by forensic experts to pair a cartridge with a gun. Petraco, of John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York, uses computational pattern recognition and confocal microscopes to build three-dimensional models of striation and impression marks on cartridge surfaces (Scanning, DOI: 10.1002/sca.20251). Others are using Raman spectroscopy to link gunshot residue to ammunition (C&EN, May 21, page 36).

BITE MAPPING [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Peter Bush BITE IMAGE [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Peter Bush

At the State University of New York, Buffalo, Peter J. and Mary A. Bush are part of a team that examines bite-mark analysis. The technique assumes each person’s bite mark is unique, but the field lacks data supporting this assumption. The Bush team is using statistics and tooth scans obtained from a company that makes mouth guards to examine whether individual tooth arrangements are unique (J. Forensic Sci., DOI: 10.1111/j.1556-4029.2010.01531.x). They’ve also borrowed a technique from paleontology and evolutionary biology that allows them to measure the extent of variation in the pattern a bite leaves behind (Forensic Sci. Int., DOI: 10.1016/j.forsciint.2011.03.028).