BASF Adds Capacity In Ludwigshafen

BASF plans to build a zeolite plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, by the first quarter of 2014. The new facility will “significantly” hike capacity to produce specialty zeolites for chemical and automotive catalysts, the firm says. Separately, BASF has started up a newly expanded plant for producing methanesulfonic acid, also in Ludwigshafen. The expansion triples the firm’s capacity to 30,000 metric tons per year. BASF also plans a methanesulfonic acid plant in Malaysia. The acid is used in a variety of applications, including phosphate-free cleaning products.
