2012 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting Of The American Chemical Society

The Colorado section of the American Chemical Society will host the 2012 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (RMRM 2012) from Wednesday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 20. The meeting will be held at the Westin Westminster hotel in Westminster, Colo.

The general chair of the meeting is Connie Gabel, Metropolitan State University, Denver. The program cochairs are Elisabeth Mansfield of the National Institute of Standards & Technology and Ryan Richards of Colorado School of Mines.

Please visit the RMRM 2012 website, rmrm2012.sites.acs.org, for evolving program details as well as registration and hotel information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The theme for the meeting is “Reaching New Heights,” to reflect cutting-edge work being done in chemistry.

The program will include a special symposium to honor 2012 Arthur C. Cope Scholar Jeffrey Aubé of the department of medicinal chemistry at the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

In addition, RMRM 2012 has partnered with the ACS Energy & Fuels Division to provide distinctive programming on “Fuels of the Future.” Among the other planned symposia are the “Chemistry of Brewing,” “Contaminants in Aquatic & Terrestrial Environments: Fate, Behavior & Risks,” “Heterocyclics & Bioorganic Synthesis,” “Reaching New Heights in Natural Product Synthesis & Medicinal Applications,” “Reactions in Lipid & Lipidlike Environments & Applications of the Chemistry,” and “Women in Chemistry.”

Three special plenary sessions are scheduled for Wednesday evening and for lunchtime on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday’s speaker will be Bruce Parkinson of the University of Wyoming. James E. Hutchison of the University of Oregon will present the Thursday talk, and Vincent M. Rotello of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will speak on Friday.

RMRM 2012 At A Glance Dates: Oct. 17–20 Location: Westin Westminster, Westminster, Colo. Information Contacts: Connie Gabel, general chair, cgabel@mscd.edu; Elisabeth Mansfield, program cochair, acs.colorado@gmail.com; Ryan Richards, program cochair, rrichard@mines.edu; John Michael Sophos, ACS Department of Meetings & Exposition Services, j_sophos@acs.org or (800) 227-5558 ext. 4608 Website: rmrm2012.sites.acs.org

RMRM 2012 will also offer general technical sessions on analytical, environmental, inorganic, nuclear, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry and chemical biology; catalysis; chemical education; energy; forensics; and nanoscience and nanotechnology. And the meeting will feature multiple poster sessions, including one specifically targeted at undergraduate research.

UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAM. In addition to the undergraduate poster session, students are urged to attend a Thursday evening seminar designed for undergrads who are interested in learning about the array of career choices available to those with a chemistry degree. The seminar will feature a panel of professionals from a variety of careers, speaking about their paths. For more information, contact Michael Mingroni at ming1073@bears.unco.edu.

WORKSHOPS. On Thursday, the ACS Department of Career Management & Development will offer three workshops designed to help chemical professionals and students at all levels understand the workplace and take advantage of employment opportunities.

“Planning Your Job Search” will address employment trends and professional values (self-assessment). It will also explore the process of networking as well as strategies such as informational interviewing.

“Preparing a Résumé” will help attendees learn which personal data format is right for their “marketing plan” and how to construct a winning résumé.

“Effective Interviewing” will examine the interview process, types of interviews, frequently asked questions, and how to evaluate an offer.

An ACS career consultant will be available to provide individual résumé reviews and career assistance on Thursday afternoon and on Friday morning. Attendees must bring a copy of their résumé. Sign-up will be available through meeting registration and during the workshops.

SOCIAL EVENTS. A variety of social events have been planned. Tickets can be purchased through registration or on-site as available.

On Wednesday evening, the plenary lecture led by Wyoming’s Parkinson will be followed by a dessert reception.

Thursday’s events will include the lunchtime plenary lecture with Oregon’s Hutchison. Lunch is free, but attendees must register in advance and have a ticket.

All attendees are invited to an awards reception on Thursday evening to honor the recipients of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Rocky Mountain Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Rocky Mountain Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Rocky Mountain Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences.

The RMRM 2012 awards banquet will follow the reception. Tickets are $45.

A women chemists breakfast with ACS Immediate Past-President Nancy B. Jackson will take place on Friday morning. Tickets are $20.

The lunchtime plenary lecture of UMass’ Rotello will also take place on Friday. There is no charge for lunch, but attendees must register in advance and have a ticket.

That evening, attendees are invited to a Brats ’n Brew Oktoberfest with ACS governance. The event will offer a bratwurst buffet and a chance to hear about the state of the ACS from District V Director Peter K. Dorhout, District VI Director Bonnie A. Charpentier, and other ACS Board members. Local brews will be provided for sampling courtesy of a variety of local brewers, most of whom will be featured in Friday afternoon’s “Chemistry of Brewing” symposium. Tickets are $20.

Attendees can end the evening with a performance by Susan Marie Frontczak as the Nobel Prize-winning, pioneering woman chemist Marie Curie. Tickets are $10.

Saturday morning will feature a tour of the MillerCoors brewery. Tickets are $25.

EXHIBITION & SPONSORSHIPS. The exposition will be held in the Ballroom Foyer. Industrial and academic booths will be intermixed with poster boards for daily poster sessions. This area will also serve as “Coffee Break Central.” Interested potential exhibitors and sponsors are encouraged to visit the meeting website to view the floor plan, review the list of existing exhibitors and sponsors, and access the exhibitor and sponsorship registration forms. For additional information, contact Larry J. Westrum at acs.colo@hotmail.com.

LODGING. A block of rooms has been reserved for meeting attendees at the Westin Westminster hotel. The RMRM 2012 guaranteed rate is $159 per night plus taxes. Please make reservations by Oct. 1 via the meeting website to qualify for this rate.

REGISTRATION. Meeting registration is available online at rmrm2012.sites.acs.org/registration.htm. Early-bird registration closes on Wednesday, Sept. 26; online registration will remain open at the on-site registration rates through Monday, Oct. 15. After Oct. 15, participants must register on-site.