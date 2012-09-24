Advertisement

September 24, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 39

As pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing continues to grow, contract research firms are redefining the one-stop shop

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 39
Pharmaceuticals

One-Stop Shops Emerge As Drug Research Providers

As pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing continues to grow, contract research firms are redefining the one-stop shop

Chemists Crank Up Heat On Microwaves

No longer a lab curiosity, microwave-assisted reactions are making headway in pharma and nanomaterials labs

Salary & Employment Survey For Chemists

Survey of American Chemical Society members shows mixed conditions for chemists in 2012

  • Biological Chemistry

    Hunt For The Male Contraceptive Pill Continues Despite Decades Of Research

    Scientists search for new targets that could lead to a drug that can reversibly derail sperm production

  • Business

    Resurgence For Medical Polymers

    Trying to put problems behind them, suppliers of polymers for medical devices look to grow product lines

  • Environment

    Globalizing Data Infrastructure

    Community-driven effort aims to facilitate data sharing across disciplines, national boundaries

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Trifunctional Reagent Identifies Ligand-Receptor Interactions

TRICEPS sports moieties that link ligands and receptors and provide a handle for affinity purification

Business & Policy Concentrates

