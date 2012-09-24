One-Stop Shops Emerge As Drug Research Providers
As pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing continues to grow, contract research firms are redefining the one-stop shop
September 24, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 39
No longer a lab curiosity, microwave-assisted reactions are making headway in pharma and nanomaterials labs
Survey of American Chemical Society members shows mixed conditions for chemists in 2012
Scientists search for new targets that could lead to a drug that can reversibly derail sperm production
Trying to put problems behind them, suppliers of polymers for medical devices look to grow product lines
Community-driven effort aims to facilitate data sharing across disciplines, national boundaries
TRICEPS sports moieties that link ligands and receptors and provide a handle for affinity purification