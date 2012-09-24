BGI Will Acquire Complete Genomics

China’s BGI-Shenzhen will acquire California-based Complete Genomics in a transaction that the companies value at $118 million. BGI, once known as Beijing Genomics Institute, operates a nonprofit research institute and a commercial gene-sequencing business. Complete Genomics, which said in June that it might put itself up for sale, provides whole human genome sequencing. BGI CEO Wang Jun says the two companies have complementary expertise and R&D capabilities.
