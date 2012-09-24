Bayer Opens Life Sciences Incubator

Bayer HealthCare has opened a 6,000-sq-ft life sciences incubator, CoLaborator, in the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco. Aronora, a developer of antithrombotic drugs, and ProLynx, which is working to extend the half-life of drugs, are its first occupants. Bayer conceived of CoLaborator as an extension of its adjacent U.S. Innovation Center. The goal is to provide lab space for biotech firms developing drug technologies or candidates that fit with Bayer’s research portfolio. Occupants also gain access to Bayer’s know-how and equipment. In exchange, Bayer has the first shot at partnering with them.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter