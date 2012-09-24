Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air Products & Chemicals has acquired air separation and gas liquefaction units in Guiyang, in China’s Guizhou province. The company bought the assets from Guizhou Kaiyang Chemical, which produces ammonia from coal at the same site. Air Products will use the assets to supply both Kaiyang and the Guizhou merchant market.

Momentive Specialty Chemicals will build a plant in Chonburi, Thailand, that will triple its capacity to produce acrylic-based coatings resins in Southeast Asia. A smaller facility in Samutsakorn, Thailand, will close after the new plant opens in the first half of 2013.

PPG Industries will increase precipitated silica capacity at its Lake Charles, La., plant by more than 22,000 tons per year. PPG says the move follows an earlier project to boost silica capacity in Lake Charles and Delfzijl, the Netherlands, by more than 18,000 tons.

Clariant has spent more than $10 million to expand production of C6 fluorochemicals at its plant in Gendorf, Germany. The firm says the products will support customers that are making the switch from perfluorooctanoic acid-based products in textile waterproofing applications.

CureVac of Tübingen, Germany, has raised roughly $105 million from its main investor, Dievini Hopp BioTech Holding, to support the development of mRNA-based therapies and vaccines. The funding, one of the largest amounts ever raised for a private European biotech firm, will be used to advance CureVac’s cancer vaccines.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics and Pulmatrix will work together to develop Pulmatrix’ PUR118 as a treatment for cystic fibrosis. Pulmatrix gains $1.4 million up front and milestone-based funding to support a Phase Ib study of the drug, which is currently in Phase Ib studies for treatment of a different lung disease.

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici has acquired a stake in Areta International, an Italian contract biotechnology company. FIS, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) producer with a large portfolio of generic products, acquired Delmar Chemicals, a Montreal-based API producer, last year.

Life Technologies and Bristol-Myers Squibb will collaborate on projects to develop companion diagnostics for BMS drugs. The agreement covers an initial project in oncology and provides for future projects involving a range of therapeutic areas and Life Technologies instruments.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Olon acquires French biotech services firm
Siegfried will buy US API facility from Curia
Wacker expands biologics with acquisition of ADL BioPharma

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE