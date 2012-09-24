Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemical Peels For Molecular Films

Lithography: Method generates patterned arrays by yanking molecules from surfaces

by Lauren K. Wolf
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Science
In a new type of lithography, a functionalized PDMS stamp bonds with hydroxyl-terminated alkanethiols (red and white) on gold and then pulls them away, leaving behind a patterned surface.
This is a scheme showing how PDMS stamps make patterns, leaving behind patches of exposed gold.
Credit: Adapted from Science
In a new type of lithography, a functionalized PDMS stamp bonds with hydroxyl-terminated alkanethiols (red and white) on gold and then pulls them away, leaving behind a patterned surface.

A new method peels molecules off surfaces to create patterned arrays, rather than printing them onto surfaces as in conventional soft lithography (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1221774).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Atomic force microscopy image of a pattern created by a new lithography method that removes molecules from the surface. A PDMS stamp with diamond-shaped protrusions was used to make the wells seen here.
This AFM image shows a molecular film patterned by a new method called chemical lift-off lithography.
Credit: Science
Atomic force microscopy image of a pattern created by a new lithography method that removes molecules from the surface. A PDMS stamp with diamond-shaped protrusions was used to make the wells seen here.

By removing patches of molecules, the technique can generate molecular arrays with 40-nm features. That resolution is higher than is possible with many soft lithography techniques, which add molecules to surfaces. Furthermore, compounds printed onto bare substrates by conventional methods tend to spread, blurring the edges of array features. Peeling molecules from the surface prevents molecular diffusion, say the researchers who developed the method.

“While soft lithography has already empowered the materials science community to produce micropatterns over large areas, this work adds another attractive and enabling aspect to this technology,” says Gang-yu Liu, a chemist at the University of California, Davis, who was not involved in the study. “This approach certainly will find wide application immediately.”

To make molecular arrays, the research team, led by Anne M. Andrews and Paul S. Weiss of UCLA, first forms a hydroxyl-terminated monolayer of alkanethiols on a gold surface. Then, the researchers use an oxygen plasma treatment to activate a patterned stamp made of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS). This treatment produces hydrophilic siloxyl groups on the stamp’s surface.

When the researchers bring the stamp in contact with the thiol film, strong bonds form between the siloxyl groups from the pattern and the hydroxyl groups of the monolayer. Peeling the stamp away yanks the thiols, along with a single layer of gold atoms, off the surface.

The idea had been around for years that “if you somehow ripped thiolates off gold, you would break gold-gold bonds before breaking sulfur-gold bonds,” Weiss says. These studies confirm that hypothesis, he adds.

Andrews thinks the team can improve the resolution of its technique. “To date, we’re limited by the stamp features that we have,” she says. The researchers plan to next use the method to pattern small-molecule neurotransmitters onto surfaces, with the goal of capturing and studying receptor proteins that bind those compounds in the brain.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic semiconductor film enhances Raman signals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic semiconductor film enhances Raman signals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanostructures lift the fog

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE