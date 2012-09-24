Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress Proposes Visa System Changes

by Andrea Widener
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Members of Congress last week introduced competing bills to reform the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) visa system. The key difference between a bill (H.R. 6429) by Rep. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas) and one (H.R. 6412) by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) is whether to increase the overall number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. Smith’s bill would eliminate the 55,000 diversity visas currently handed out annually and would replace them with visas for those trained in STEM fields at U.S. universities. Lofgren’s bill, meanwhile, would maintain the diversity visas and add 55,000 STEM visas. On the Senate side, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) introduced a measure similar to Lofgren’s. The lawmakers introduced the legislation a week after 165 university presidents and chancellors sent a letter to President Barack Obama and congressional leaders pointing out the opportunities that would be lost if politicians do not take up STEM visa reform. Congress is unlikely to pass visa legislation before adjourning this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Science Included In K–12 Education Bill
Science Policy: R&D Tax Credit, Law To Support R&D Up For Renewal
Senators Unveil Immigration Reform Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE