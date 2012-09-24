Advertisement

Business

Drugmakers Form NonProfit

by Michael McCoy
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Ten major drug companies have formed a nonprofit organization, called TransCelerate BioPharma, charged with accelerating the development of new medicines. The firms—Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Roche’s Genentech unit, and Sanofi—say TransCelerate is the largest-ever initiative of its kind. It plans to identify and solve common drug development challenges with the goal of bringing new medicines to patients faster. Clinical study execution is the initiative’s initial area of focus. “There is widespread alignment among the heads of R&D at major pharmaceutical companies that there is a critical need to substantially increase the number of innovative new medicines,” says Garry Neil, former vice president for science and technology at J&J and TransCelerate’s acting CEO. The initiative is being applauded by Janet Woodcock, director of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation & Research, as well as by Robert Califf, cochair of the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative, a public-private partnership.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

