Evotec Wins NIH Compound Contract

Evotec will expand its small-molecule compound management agreement with NIH under a new contract. Since 2004, the company’s Compound Focus subsidiary in South San Francisco has acquired, stored, and distributed compounds for NIH-supported high-throughput screening centers. The new contract extends the agreement for up to 10 years at a value of up to $75 million. In addition, the compounds will now be made available to select outside collaborators. Evotec says it plans to expand its compound management capabilities to the U.S. East Coast and Europe.
