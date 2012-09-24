H. Lawrence Clever, 88, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Emory University, died on May 15.
Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Clever received a B.S. in 1945, an M.S. in 1949, and a Ph.D. in 1951, all in chemistry from Ohio State University.
He served as an instructor and research associate at Duke University until joining Emory University in 1954. Clever’s research focused primarily on the solubility of gases in liquids. He is credited with more than 250 publications.
While on the Emory faculty, he conducted research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1957; at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, from 1963 until 1964; and at the Polymer Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, from 1972 until 1973. He was also a visiting professor at the University of Melbourne, in Australia, in 1988.
Clever served as a member of the Solubility Data Commission of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
He enjoyed hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Clever is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, John; and two grandchildren.
