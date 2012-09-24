Harold V. Lewry, 92, a retired chemical instrument engineer, died of cancer on May 17 in Seminole, Fla.
Raised in Oradel, N.J., Lewry received a B.A. in mathematics from Montclair State University in 1942.
Lewry served in the Army during World War II before beginning his career as a chemical instrument engineer at Lederle Laboratories. He remained with the company, which was part of American Cyanamid, until his retirement in 1984. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950.
He enjoyed working with radios and repairing electronic equipment. A sailboat racing aficionado, Lewry spent many summers at the Jersey Shore as the scorer for the Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association.
His wife of 59 years, Edith, predeceased him. He is survived by two sons, Ralph and Brian.
