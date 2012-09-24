Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Harry W. Hind

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Harry W. Hind, 96, a pharmacist, inventor, and entrepreneur, died on April 12 in Portola Valley, Calif.

Born in Berkeley, Calif., Hind earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in 1939 from the University of California College of Pharmacy, now known as the University of California, San Francisco, School of Pharmacy.

Subsequently, Hind cofounded the Barnes-Hind Prescription Pharmacy and Barnes-Hind Pharmaceutical Laboratories, both in San Francisco. The latter company later became Barnes-Hind Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Revlon in 1976. Hind continued as chairman until 1987. The company produced ophthalmic and other products, including drugs to treat glaucoma and tuberculosis.

A pioneer in the development of contact lens solutions, Hind developed the first buffering solutions to treat the buildup of acidity associated with early contact lenses, making longer wear possible. In addition, he developed the Lidoderm topical lidocaine patch, which provides pain relief to patients suffering from shingles as well as other ailments.

A strong supporter of his alma mater, Hind contributed more than $7.5 million to UC San Francisco. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.

Hind’s wife, Diana, died in 2011. He is survived by a daughter, Leslie Daniels; son, Gregory; four granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Alexander T. (Sasha) Shulgin
William G. Deichert
Truman S. (Ted) Light

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE