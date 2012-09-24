Harry W. Hind, 96, a pharmacist, inventor, and entrepreneur, died on April 12 in Portola Valley, Calif.
Born in Berkeley, Calif., Hind earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in 1939 from the University of California College of Pharmacy, now known as the University of California, San Francisco, School of Pharmacy.
Subsequently, Hind cofounded the Barnes-Hind Prescription Pharmacy and Barnes-Hind Pharmaceutical Laboratories, both in San Francisco. The latter company later became Barnes-Hind Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Revlon in 1976. Hind continued as chairman until 1987. The company produced ophthalmic and other products, including drugs to treat glaucoma and tuberculosis.
A pioneer in the development of contact lens solutions, Hind developed the first buffering solutions to treat the buildup of acidity associated with early contact lenses, making longer wear possible. In addition, he developed the Lidoderm topical lidocaine patch, which provides pain relief to patients suffering from shingles as well as other ailments.
A strong supporter of his alma mater, Hind contributed more than $7.5 million to UC San Francisco. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.
Hind’s wife, Diana, died in 2011. He is survived by a daughter, Leslie Daniels; son, Gregory; four granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
