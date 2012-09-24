Hsing Tsung (H. T.) Huang, 90, a retired biochemist, died on May 21 at his home in Alexandria, Va.
Born in Foochow, China, Huang received a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Hong Kong in 1941. He earned a doctorate in organic chemistry from Oxford University in 1947 and conducted postdoctoral research in enzyme and protein chemistry at the California Institute of Technology.
Huang joined Rohm and Haas as a research chemist in 1951. Four years later, he joined Chas. Pfizer & Co., working as a research biochemist in Brooklyn and later as a research supervisor in Groton, Conn.
Huang became director of biologic sciences at IMC Corp. in Chicago in 1964. He was involved in the commercial production of Thuricide, the first bacterial insecticide.
He joined the National Science Foundation in 1975 as a program director in a new initiative called Research Applied to National Needs. He developed research programs centered on unconventional sources of proteins, resources from plants growing in arid climates, and special problems in human nutrition. Huang retired from NSF in 1990.
In retirement, he collaborated with British biochemist and sinologist Joseph Needham on the book series “Science and Civilisation in China.” Huang also enjoyed traveling and visited every continent. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita; daughter, Pamela; son, Terence; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
