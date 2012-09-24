PerkinElmer, Agilent Form Software Pacts

PerkinElmer has licensed exclusive rights to Tibco Software’s analytics and data discovery software in certain applications. The Spotfire software has uses in preclinical drug development as well as quality assurance and control in chemical R&D. Meanwhile, Agilent Technologies and Molecular Discovery will comarket Agilent’s liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry technology with Molecular Discovery’s analytical software to provide researchers with a metabolite identification platform.
