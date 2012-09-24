Solvay Expands Polymers In India

Solvay has disclosed a 70% increase in capacity for its KetaSpire polyether ether ketone and AvaSpire polyaryl ether ketone plant in Panoli, India. The company has already started up half of the increase and plans to have the second phase on-line in 2013. The high-end engineering polymers are used in aerospace, automotive, and electronics applications. The Belgian firm acquired the Indian plant in 2005. It recently announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in the Indian surfactants maker Sunshield Chemicals.
