Sumitomo, Holst Join For Lighting R&D

Sumitomo Chemical has joined the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) research program at Holst Centre, an independent electronics research center in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Holst notes that today’s highest efficiency OLEDs are made by evaporative processes in vacuum conditions. Sumitomo’s expertise in materials for polymer OLEDs will help advance solution-based processes that could cut the cost of OLED manufacturing, Holst says.
