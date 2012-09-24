Syngenta To Acquire Pasteuria Bioscience

Swiss crop protection firm Syngenta has agreed to buy U.S.-based Pasteuria Bioscience for $86 million plus deferred payments of up to $27 million. Pasteuria produces biological products, derived from soil bacteria of the genus Pasteuria, to control plant-parasitic nematodes. The company’s first product, a seed treatment to control the soybean cyst nematode, is set to launch in the U.S. in 2014. The deal follows Bayer CropScience’s recent acquisition of biological pesticide maker AgraQuest and Monsanto’s alliance with Alnylam to develop biopesticides based on RNAi technology.
