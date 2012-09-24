Troy J. Tranter, 49, a nuclear chemical engineer, died of a brain aneurysm on Dec. 17, 2010.
Born in Mobile, Ala., Tranter received a B.S. in environmental science and chemistry from Arkansas Tech University in 1983. He earned an M.S. in 1999 and a Ph.D. in 2006, both in chemical engineering, from the University of Idaho.
Tranter began his career at Entergy’s nuclear power plants in Russellville Ark., but later moved to the uranium gaseous diffusion plant in Portsmouth, Ohio. He then spent 19 years at Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls. At the time of his death, he was serving a two-year term as liaison and consultant to the National Nuclear Security Administration in Washington, D.C.
Tranter had been awarded 16 patents in the U.S. and three patents in Russia; three patents are pending. He authored or coauthored more than 80 journal articles and book chapters.
Tranter was an Idaho National Laboratory Fellow. In 2006, he received R&D Magazine’s R&D 100 Award and was named the Most Outstanding Engineer at Idaho National Laboratory. He was a member of ACS, joining in 2005.
An avid outdoorsman, Tranter enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, and riding horses.
Tranter is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Rhonda; son, Caleb; and daughter, Rachel.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter