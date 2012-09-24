Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Troy J. Tranter

by Susan J. Ainsworth
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Troy J. Tranter, 49, a nuclear chemical engineer, died of a brain aneurysm on Dec. 17, 2010.

Born in Mobile, Ala., Tranter received a B.S. in environmental science and chemistry from Arkansas Tech University in 1983. He earned an M.S. in 1999 and a Ph.D. in 2006, both in chemical engineering, from the University of Idaho.

Tranter began his career at Entergy’s nuclear power plants in Russellville Ark., but later moved to the uranium gaseous diffusion plant in Portsmouth, Ohio. He then spent 19 years at Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls. At the time of his death, he was serving a two-year term as liaison and consultant to the National Nuclear Security Administration in Washington, D.C.

Tranter had been awarded 16 patents in the U.S. and three patents in Russia; three patents are pending. He authored or coauthored more than 80 journal articles and book chapters.

Tranter was an Idaho National Laboratory Fellow. In 2006, he received R&D Magazine’s R&D 100 Award and was named the Most Outstanding Engineer at Idaho National Laboratory. He was a member of ACS, joining in 2005.

An avid outdoorsman, Tranter enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, and riding horses.

Tranter is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Rhonda; son, Caleb; and daughter, Rachel.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Stuart E. Scheppele﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David G. Karraker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ray A. Hefferlin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE