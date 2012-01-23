Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alfred Bader Award In Bioinorganic Or Bioorganic Chemistry

by Susan R. Morrissey
January 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Northwestern University
Hoffman
Brian M. Hoffman, chemistry professor, Northwestern University
Credit: Northwestern University
Hoffman

Sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund

Ask chemists how they got interested in chemistry and you often hear about how they played with chemistry kits or had an inspirational teacher. But for Brian M. Hoffman, chemistry professor at Northwestern University, the interest came as a result of an uninspiring high school physics class.

“At my high school, you took physics as a junior and chemistry as a senior if you were interested in science,” Hoffman says. “I had a charming rogue of a teacher, who gave me a good grade, but at the end of the year I was chagrined to realize I hadn’t learned a bloody thing.”

Determined not to waste another year sitting in a science class learning nothing, Hoffman vowed to learn something in his chemistry class, regardless of the teacher. “I had a different charming rogue for a teacher, who taught us nothing, but this time I wasn’t going to be cheated so I worked really hard. Somehow that got me on the chemistry train, and I never got off,” he says.

Hoffman went on to earn a B.S. from the University of Chicago in 1962 and a Ph.D. from California Institute of Technology with Harden M. McConnell in 1966, both in chemistry. After a postdoctoral year at Massachusetts Institute of Technology with Alexander Rich, he joined Northwestern in 1967. In the decades that followed, Hoffman has become a pioneer in the field of bioinorganic chemistry. It is for his work using electron-nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) to study metalloenzymes that he is now being honored.

“When I started using this tool, the technical problems of applying it to metalloenzymes hadn’t been solved,” Hoffman explains. “It wasn’t clear how you would systematically use this tool to understand enzyme structure and mechanism,” he notes, adding that today, researchers worldwide are involved in this area.

The ENDOR work in Hoffman’s lab is currently focused on understanding numerous enzymes, particularly nitrogenase. In addition to the ENDOR studies, his lab also investigates electron transfer within protein complexes and the synthesis of novel porphyrazine macrocycles. He has more than 540 publications to his credit.

“Hoffman has made wide-ranging contributions to advancing the chemistry enterprise through his work in bioinorganic chemistry, in particular through his development of ENDOR spectroscopy as essential in the determination of metalloenzyme catalytic mechanisms,” says Joan S. Valentine, a chemistry professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “His laboratory has been decisively involved with all the major metalloenzymes, including nitrogenase, cytochrome oxidase, hydrogenases, peroxidases, mono- and dioxygenases, and FeS centers including ‘radical S-adenosylmethionine’ enzymes.”

Hoffman has not only identified and characterized the structures of key intermediates, but he has also “devised and implemented novel kinetic methods of exploring their reactivity,” adds Judith P. Klinman, a chemistry professor at UC Berkeley.

Hoffman has won numerous awards, including the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Bruker Prize in 1997, the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Zavoisky Prize in 2007, and the Max Planck Society’s Frontiers in Biological Chemistry Award in 2008. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, and the International Society of Magnetic Resonance and is also a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

Hoffman will present the award address before the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arieh Warshel Wins Biophysical Chemistry Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Torbern Bergman Medal To Richard Zare
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Angela Gronenborn Awarded Hammes Lectureship

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE