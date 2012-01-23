Subra Suresh

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09004-cover-suresh2cxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09004-cover-suresh2cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 23, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 4

NSF Director talks about how the agency is driving innovation while staying true to its mission of supporting basic research

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 4
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

Subra Suresh

NSF Director talks about how the agency is driving innovation while staying true to its mission of supporting basic research

Congressional Outlook For 2012

Election year, partisan politics likely to leave little room for action on key chemical-related issues

Selling Detergents One Load At A Time

Cleaning-product makers hope the coming U.S. launch of laundry capsules succeeds where past attempts have failed

  • Policy

    Chemical Regulation: TSCA Reform, Water Permit Debates Likely To Continue

  • Policy

    Trade: Future Of Tariff Bill Unclear

  • Business

    New Product Forms

    For Cleaning-Product Makers, Powders And Liquids Are Passé

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pharmaceuticals

Nanoparticles Boost Drug Solubility

BASF, Harvard University collaboration leads to promising nanoscale drug formulations

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT